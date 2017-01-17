Check Out This Loud Porsche 991 GT3 RS With Straight Pipes

This is the part where you crank up the volume on your speakers in order to hear just how menacingly this Mexico Blue GT3 RS can bark.
There's no doubting the fact that Porsche's track-focused GT3 RS is a formidable car. It can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.3 seconds, mainly thanks to its 500 PS (493 HP) and 460 Nm (338 lb-ft) of torque.
Yet, the GT3 RS isn't really known for being able to put a scare in something like a V10-powered Huracan or even a Corvette Z06, from a "soundtrack" perspective.
This particular car, however, boasts a straight piped exhaust system and sounds like somebody just 3D printed it out of a Need For Speed game.
The footage also lets you hear it not just during hard acceleration while drag racing another 911, but also during a tunnel run - so you'll definitely want to stick around for that, later on in the clip.