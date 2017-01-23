Chevy Bolt Owner Says EV Reversed And Crashed Itself Into Garage

Owners claiming cases of unintended acceleration in their vehicles is nothing new. After all, Toyota was embroiled in such a scandal a few years ago and recently, a Tesla Model X owner claimed the same issue.
Now, the owner of a brand new Chevrolet Bolt EV claims that the small electric hatchback somehow shifted into reverse, crashing into a garage cabinet without any occupants inside.
The owner, a member on the GM-Volt and My Chevy Bolt forums, asserts that while he was out of town, his Bolt started up, shifted into reverse and basically brought all this damage onto itself. The owner also says that both keys to the Bolt were inside the house at the time and that his wife was at home. Prior to the incident, the parking brake was not applied, but the transmission was shifted into Park.
On the surface, this series of events seems extremely unlikely. If true, it would be the first known incident of a car shifting into reverse and accelerating on its own accord without someone behind the wheel.
While there's no way of telling if something did indeed go wrong as of right now - like the battery pack short circuiting or it having an issue with its Electronic Precision Shift transmission, at the end of the day, speculating will do nothing more than add fuel to an already unlikely fire.
Fortunately, the owner claims that General Motors has been contacted regarding the incident and that company engineers will inspect the Bolt’s blackbox at the owner’s house. If an issue is discovered, expect a press release from GM soon.