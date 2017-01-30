Chevy Camaro SS Gets 800 HP And Classic Yenko Name

If you’re a Camaro SS owner and are in a desperate search for more power, Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has the answer.
The tuning company has just unveiled its latest upgrade package for the Camaro which sees power rise atmospherically to a Hellcat-destroying 800 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque.
These impressive gains have been achieved with the installation of a custom supercharger, forged steel crankshaft, aluminium pistons, CNC ported and polished LT1 cylinder heads and LT4 fuel injections. All told, this bad boy delivers 345 hp more than a standard Camaro SS and has a 93 hp advantage over a Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Alongside the serious engine modifications, the vehicle also includes a number of custom Yenko badges across the body, on the brake calipers and on the engine cover. There are also Gloss Black, Flat Black, White, Hugger Orange, Silver, Red and Yellow hood stripe and side graphic packages available. Other bespoke touches include different headrests, floor mats and 20-inch wheels.
The price for the upgrade package starts at $40,000 but considering just 50 units will be produced, much of that cost goes towards its exclusivity.