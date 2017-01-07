Chevy Camaro ZL1 And SS Face Off In Rev Battle

If you’re a lover of high-horsepower American muscle cars, consider yourself lucky. There has never been a time quite like the present.
Despite ever-tightening emissions standards and clamps downs on fuel efficiency, muscle cars are getting increasingly powerful and much more capable. The king of the horsepower pack still remains the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat but the new Camaro ZL1 isn’t far behind, delivering 650 hp from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine.
In a straight-line, the Camaro ZL1 is in a totally different class to its more affordable sibling, the SS. But which of the two sounds the best? Well the two were recently pitted together in an epic rev battle and although the results aren’t surprisingly, there’s no denying that both sound utterly intoxicating.
The ZL1 is certainly the loudest of the two and has a slightly raspier tone but that’s not to say the SS doesn’t sound good. In fact, the opposite is true. Compared to European alternatives like the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63, it sounds way better, at least to our ears.
Another random takeaway from this video is just how similar the two look from behind. The only notable differences are the slightly wider rear stance, tweaked spoiler, larger exhaust tips and different badges.