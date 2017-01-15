Chevy Needs To Replaces SS On NASCAR, Which Model Should It Choose?

After confirming that they will be discontinuing the SS sedan, Chevrolet will need to start looking for a new shell for its NASCAR racer for 2018 in order to take on Toyota and Ford.
Whichever model ends up replacing the SS, it will bask in its glory, seen as how Chevy won three of the past four NASCAR championships.
Cup series cars are usually based on large or midsize sedans, in which case, Chevy's choices would be limited to either the Malibu or the Impala - the latter serving as the SS's predecessor in NASCAR, as reported by Fox News.
It's also possible that Chevrolet might surprise us, just like they did back in 2012 when they announced the SS would be filling in for the Impala, though we can't imagine what such a surprise might be as of right now.
Being that differences between all NASCAR models are mostly skin deep, as they share the same regulated chassis design, Chevy could, in theory, use any model from its range.
As for their rivals, Toyota has already unveiled the all-new 2018 Camry, as well as its NASCAR counterpart, which will take to the track at Daytona on February 18th.