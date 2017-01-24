Chicago Cop Being Investigated After Throwing Coffee On Biker

A Chicago police officer is being investigated after he was caught on video throwing a takeaway coffee at a passing motorcyclist.
The video in question was filmed by the helmet-mounted camera of a motorcyclist riding in a group of bikers through the streets of Chicago's downtown. Leading the pack is a biker doing a wheelie while the rider who captured the footage was riding directly behind.
In the clip, he can be seen shouting something at the officer standing in the middle of the road before the policeman throws his coffee directly at the biker.
As the biker rides away from the scene with his buddies, he can be heard shouting to the officer “I got you on camera, bro!”
Speaking with Chicago Tribune, Police Superintendent Effie Johnson refused to identify the officer in question but said that the actions cannot be defended.
In a statement, Johnson said “We expect every officer to be professional (and) treat people fairly and responsibly. So to that end we'll have an investigation, an investigation has been opened up, and when it comes down to it, that officer will be held accountable and will be disciplined appropriately."