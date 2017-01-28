Chicago Thieves Stole Two Infiniti QX60s In Broad Daylight, In Front Of Showroom Employees

Three men targeted an Infiniti dealership in Naperville, on Tuesday, and drove off with two QX60s, from the 2014 and 2016MY.
According to ChicagoTribune, the crooks approached a group of carwash workers at the retailer and simply climbed inside the two vehicles, vanishing shortly after.
"They had a mission. They walked right up, got right in the cars, and left like they owned them. It was like in the movies. Everyone froze. Everybody was just in shock and disbelief. It was pretty brazen", said the dealerships' General Manager, Mike Korallus, who sees it as a "blessing" that "no one was hurt".
Another four cars were stolen from a Jaguar dealership in Naperville the same day, but this time, the thieves took a different approach and broke open an overhead door in the service area. One of the stolen cars, a Land Rover, was found abandoned by the police later that evening. However, the authorities don't believe that these two incidents are related.
"We don’t have evidence or proof that these two crimes are related, but we're investigating the possibility that they are", said Naperville police Commander, Lou Cammiso, admitting that similar felonies "are going on all over the Chicago area". "It appears to be mostly people with the same idea. There isn’t any kind of organized group that's responsible, that I know of."