Child Actor From The Omen Sentenced For Road Rage On Friday 13th

Harvey Spencer Stephens, the actor who played Damien Thorn in 70’s cult horror classic The Omen, was handed a suspended 14 prison sentence on - wait for it - Friday the 13th after a road rage attack on two cyclists.
A UK court heard that Stephens, 46, unleashed a verbal and physical tirade on two cyclists following a dispute on August 21, 2016.
According to The Guardian, cyclists Mark Richardson and Alex Manley were riding side-by-side on the road as one overtook the other. Displeased by what was happening, Stephens used his horn at the pair and in response, Richardson gave him the middle finger before Stephens overtook the cyclists and forced them to pull over.
Upon exiting his vehicle, Stephens punched and knocked out Richardson before hitting Manley twice in the face and causing him to fall backwards.
Speaking in court, Prosecutor Kieran Brand said “He [Manley] described the defendant as being in a complete rage and being out of all proportion to what had happened beforehand.”
Stephens immediately pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm and one of causing criminal damage.
While speaking in court, Stephen’s defence counsel Ben Irwin referenced the former actor’s young success saying “As a child he was an actor. That wasn’t a route he wanted to go down and he became a futures trader.”