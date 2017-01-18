China-Made Volvo XC40 Expected To Debut In Shanghai

Following the XC90 and the new XC60, which is believed to premiere in Geneva this spring, Volvo will complete its SUV lineup with an even smaller model.
The XC40, which was previewed by a concept car with the same moniker, will reportedly debut at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show in April, rivaling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1 as CarNewsChina reports.
On the outside, the compact model will probably be inspired by the larger XC90, but peel its skin away and you will find the company's new CMA platform.
The same platform will be used on the Geely Lynk & Co 01, which is also expected to show its face at the same motor show. The two SUVs will reportedly be put together in a new Chinese factory, which will also build the next S40 and the planned Lynk & Co CS11.
The Volvo XC40's engine lineup for the local market is expected to include a 1.5-liter three-cylinder unit producing 180 horsepower, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 240 horsepower and a 1.5-liter plug-in hybrid that will be good for more than 250 horsepower.
If the latest info turns out to be accurate, then expect the XC40 to hit other markets, including Europe and North America, probably towards the end of the year, or in early 2018.
Note: Volvo XC40 Concept pictured