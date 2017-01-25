China's BMW 1-Series Sedan Mysteriously Hits The Streets Of Munich

Eager to make the most out of demand from China, BMW previewed the 1-Series Sedan specifically for the Asian market in mid-2016.
Despite the 1-Series Sedan only being produced for China, one example was recently snapped on the streets of Munich by a reader of Bimmer Today. Initially, you may be scratching your head as to why the car was in Munich but the reason is quite simple.
The German automaker is of course headquartered on the outskirts of Munich and has a large production facility and museum there. Evidently, BMW decided to recently conduct some testing of the vehicle on the cold, snow-covered roads of Munich before sales in China commence. Either that or a BMW employee has a new company car.
No confirmation has been given as to when production of the 1-Series Sedan will begin but we know the car will be manufactured exclusively in Shenyang, China with BMW’s joint venture partner, Brilliance Auto.
Engine options will include a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder with 136 hp, a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 192 hp and a 231 hp variant of the same 2.0-liter, offered exclusively for the 125i.