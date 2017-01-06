China's GAC Motors Announces Three Debuts For Detroit Show

After sitting quietly on the sidelines of the 2013 and 2015 Detroit shows, state-owned Chinese automaker GAC will now have their own space on the main floor, in Motor City.
This is actually the first time that a Chinese car manufacturer has its own stand in Detroit, and since this is big news for the company, they're taking advantage of it by announcing three debuts.
The first one is a boxy-looking SUV, called the GS7, which may look similar to the GS8, but is actually smaller and comes with five seats instead of seven, MotorTrend writes, while CarNewsChina adds that it will be powered by a 201 HP and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque 2.0-liter turbo, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, a 1.5-liter powered version of the GS7 is also believed to be on display.
Joining the likes of the production SUV are two concept cars, called EnSpirit and GE3. Both of them are expected to preview production versions, but while the former could become a PHEV based on the same platform as the GS7, the latter will be aimed at young car buyers and will probably launch in China later this year, with a pure electric motor.
Despite announcing these premieres for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, GAC Motors has yet to enter the US market.