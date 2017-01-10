China's GAC Moves Closer To US Entry, Shows Trio Of Models In Detroit [w/Video]

While some big names in the automotive industry chose not to attend the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, GAC has become the first Chinese company to unveil cars on the main floor of the event.
The state-owned automaker's bet in the midsize SUV segment is the GS7, a production-ready five-seater that is roughly the same size as the Volkswagen Touareg. It comes with a boxy design, and uses a 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine to move around.
While the GS7 will go on sale in China alongside the GS8 later this year, GAC's second model that debuts in Detroit is a concept crossover named EnSpirit that sports a clean design with a sloping roofline. The study, which is said to be near production ready, uses a hybrid powertrain that has yet to be detailed.
Joining the likes of the GS7 and EnSpirit is yet another concept car, the GE3. The five-door model has a more aerodynamic design than its two siblings and features a fully-electric powertrain that is said to eventually make its way on other models made by the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
Besides displaying their latest products in Detroit, GAC Motor have also announced their plans of entering the US market. There's no official date to follow at this point, but don’t expect to see any GAC-badged cars Stateside before 2020.
This is the 3rd time of #gacmotor at #NAIAS and reveals 3 new cars: the first electric vehicle GE3, new SUV GS7 and concept car EnSpirit. pic.twitter.com/jhjLJOkVzu— GAC MOTOR (@Gac_Motor) January 10, 2017