Chinese Owners Set Guinness World Record For Largest Tesla Gathering

Hundreds of Tesla Model S and Model X owners recently gathered in China to set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘largest parade of Tesla cars’.
Even though it seems that new ‘world records’ are invented every day, the feat set in Beijing, China certainly resulted in an interesting sight with 100 Model Xs lined up side-by-side and 145 Model S vehicles displayed.
Compared to its home market, Tesla arrived relatively late in China and still doesn’t sell all that many vehicles in the nation. In fact, only about 6,000 of the Silicon Valley-based company’s vehicles were sold there throughout 2016, well below the near 30,000 delivered in the United States.
In the U.S., the Tesla Model S is the highest-selling electric car. However, in China, Teslas made up just a fraction of the 600,000+ electric vehicles that were on local roads by the end of 2016.
Considering the ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles in China and the country’s love of luxury vehicles, Tesla is ideally poised for a dramatic local expansion.
A bunch of Tesla Model Xs in training flapping their wings. Closest thing we have to flying cars right now https://t.co/NDgQWAPRkY pic.twitter.com/K8v4DKGISv— Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) January 20, 2017