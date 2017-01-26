Chris Harris Sees Honda NSX As A “Cut-Price Porsche 918”

Honda’s halo car (or Acura’s, if you live in the U.S.) is an impressive machine that in theory should blow the shocks off many drivers looking for their next supercar.
The Top Gear presenter reviewed the hybrid Honda NSX supercar in the last season of the BBC show, delivering his verdict on one of the hottest entries in the segment.
The Honda NSX made a long-awaited return but instead of honoring the simple brilliance of its predecessor, it went for a balls-out exhibition of cutting edge powertrain technology, met only in the high-end hypercars, like the Porsche 918 Spyder.
And how could it be otherwise, as the company opted for a hybrid powertrain that employs a twin-turbo V6 paired to no less than three electric motors, a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and real torque vectoring.
The end result is 573hp and a 191mph top speed which clearly puts the new NSX into the supercar realm for good, but are all of its complex ingredients mixed together well enough to impress Chris Harris? See for yourself in the video linked below.