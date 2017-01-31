Christoph Waltz Meets Jerry Seinfeld In A BMW 507 In Next CICGC Episode

Hollywood's most lovable villain, Christoph Waltz, will be bringing his own brand of humor during Seinfeld's next episode of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, streaming February 2 on Crackle.
While this clip is just a teaser, it seems that Waltz plans to educate Seinfeld about crows having a sense of humor, while also stating that he can't stand inches, preferring the Metric system over Imperial.
After finding new fame following his role in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, Waltz went on to act in several other major Hollywood flicks such as The Three Musketeers, Django Unchained, Horrible Bosses 2, Spectre and most recently, The Legend of Tarzan.
In case you don't see a pattern, trust us, it's there. He's mostly being cast in a villain-type role (with only a few exceptions). Currently, Waltz is filming Alita: Battle Angel, helmed by Robert Rodriguez.
Although he's not a real comedian, the fact that he won an Academy Award for Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, makes him one of the biggest names in business.