Chrysler Portal Concept Is An All-Electric Minivan For Millennials

Chrysler may not be bringing an electric Pacifica to CES in a couple of days and has instead revealed the bold Portal Concept, a fully-electric minivan designed specifically with millennials in mind.
Compared to the Pacifica, the Chrysler Portal Concept is slightly smaller with a 118.2 inch wheelbase and both inside and out, is a radical departure from the Pacifica.
Among the most intriguing elements are the huge double-sliding doors. Additionally, the Portal Concept includes an interesting front fascia with LED headlights and a bumper incorporating dozens of small holes acting as a faux grille.
Inside, Chrysler has outfitted the concept with seats running on rails that allow them to be easily removed or folded completely flat. There's also prominent LCD screen that stretches the width of the dashboard as well as a large touchscreen in the center console. There is also a unique steering wheel and no less than 10 docking stations for a range of mobile devices.
The Chrysler Portal Concept is capable of level 3 autonomous driving, meaning the electric minivan can drive itself on the highway. Down the road, the Portal's technologies could be improved to offer facial recognition and voice biometric technologies.
Beneath the skin and all the fancy technologies, the vehicle is powered by a 100 kWh battery pack mated into the floor and offering a range in excess of 250 miles with power sent exclusively through an electric motor at the front wheels. Chrysler says the battery pack can be topped up to a 150 mile range in less than 20 minutes with a 350 kW fast charger.