Chrysler Portal Could Reach Production After 2018

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has revealed that it will produce the Chrysler Portal or something very similar after 2018.
Unveiled at CES 2017 and displayed at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the Portal is an all-electric minivan concept. According to FCA boss Sergio Marchionne, it will act as the brand’s fifth generation of cars.
Neither Marchionne nor FCA passenger car chief for North American, Tim Kuniskis, would say whether the Portal will hit the market as is, but it seems like a possible scenario. What is more probable, is that Chrysler will complement the Pacifica with an electric minivan drawing on the Portal for its design and powertrain.
Speaking with The Detroit News at the ongoing Detroit Auto Show, Kuniskis said “We haven’t been shy to say that we see the Portal as what we view as the future of family transportation. People ask me, is it a minivan? Is it a crossover? Is it a UV (utility vehicle)? We just say it’s the fifth generation of cars.”
Alongside its powertrain, the Chrysler Portal supports Level Three autonomous driving courtesy of navigational sensors and radars. Importantly, the hardware found in the Portal can be updated to support even greater levels of autonomy.