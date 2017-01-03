Chrysler's Portal Electric Minivan Concept Celebrates World Debut At CES 2017

Chrysler's Portal Concept is celebrating its world debut at CES 2017 and has brought with it a number of advanced technologies and a unique design. According to the brand, it is the perfect vehicle for millennials. We're not so sure about that.
Powering the Portal Concept is an electric motor driving the front wheels and a 100 kWh battery pack mated into the floor. Chrysler says the Portal Concept can achieve a range exceeding 250 miles and that with a 350 kw fast charger, the battery pack can be topped up to a 150 mile (241 km) range in less than 20 minutes.
As with most futuristic concepts released in recent times, the Portal Concept supports some autonomous driving functionality. Specifically, it allows for level 3 autonomous driving meaning it can drive itself on the highway.
Chrysler already has a minivan on the market, the Pacifica. It's therefore not known if the automaker is planning on bringing the Portal Concept into production alongside the Pacifica. However, in all probability, we will only see some of its technologies funnel down into future Chrysler production vehicles.