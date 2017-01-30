Citroen C4 Cactus Gains New OneTone Special Edition And 6-Speed Auto

After the introduction of the 'W' and 'Rip Curl', the Citroen C4 Cactus family has welcomed another special edition, the OneTone, with the French also adding a 6-speed automatic to the range.
The new C4 Cactus OneTone is available in three color combinations - Pearlescent Perle White/Dune Airbump/two-tone white alloy wheels, Metallic Obsidien Black/Black Airbump/black wheels, or Pearlescent Shark Grey/Grey Airbump/two-tone alloy wheels, and it carries a base price of €22,100 ($20,055) in France.
For the money, customers get the same equipment line as the Shine grade, along with 17-inch Cross alloy wheels, white roof bars and side mirror caps in the Pearlescent Perle versions, 'OneTone' badging, reversing camera, heated front seats, leather/cloth upholstery, and protective floor mats.
Another novelty meant to keep Citroen's funky-looking crossover competitive is the addition of a 6-speed automatic transmission. It's paired exclusively to the PureTech 110 S&S three-cylinder petrol engine, returning 5.1 l/100 km (55.4 mpg UK / 44.13 mpg US), and emitting 118 g/km of CO2.
The EAT6 (Efficient Automatic Transmission 6) tranny features a new-gen converter, developed by Aisin, and promises fast and smooth gear changes. Additionally, drivers can select between two modes: 'Sport', for a more dynamic driving style, and 'Snow', for easier start-up and increased traction in low-grip conditions.
Citroen offers the EAT6 in Feel, Shine, Rip Curl, OneTone and Feel Business trims, the latter being reserved for companies only, starting from €20,400 ($21,815) in France. In the UK, however, the auto gearbox comes solely in the Flair trim, which carries a starting price of £19,560 ($24.535). European sales will commence in February.