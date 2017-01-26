Compact Cadillac XT3 SUV To Hit The Market In 2018

Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen has told the press that the brand will introduce a new crossover, smaller than the current XT5, in mid-2018.
This new model, tipped to be dubbed the XT3, will be just the one of a handful of new crossover/SUV models from Cadillac designed to cash in on the swelling demand for such vehicles.
According to de Nysschen, the brand isn’t making the most of these shifting consumer desires.
“The core part of our volume lineup is in the market that’s contracting while we are unable, as good as XT5 and Escalade are, we are unable to fully exploit the updraft that’s taking place in the other half of the market,” he said.
The Detroit News reports that the XT3 will be constructed at the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City and that between 25,000 and 30,000 units will sell annually.
After the arrival of the XT3, Cadillac will launch a new SUV to slot between the XT5 and the Escalade and then, a slightly smaller crossover variant could arrive early next decade.
Speaking of this plan, de Nysschen said “That should put us in the strong position, whether the market continues to favor of crossovers, we have them. If it rebounds back into sedans, we have them, we’ll be in a far better balanced position.”