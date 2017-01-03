Compact Premium SUV Test: Merc GLC vs Jag F-Pace vs LR Discovery Sport vs BMW X3

Since deliveries for Audi's all-new Q5 have yet to begin, buying into the compact premium SUV segment currently means looking at models such as the Mercedes GLC, the BMW X3, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Of course, there are a few more rivals out there, such as the Lexus NX or the more expensive Porsche Macan, but the four tested here were the ones that Carbuyer editors wanted to talk about most.
Since this is a highly competitive segment, deciding which is best overall can be difficult, which is why most comparison reviews give you a rundown of pros and cons before letting you decide for yourself which one you'd rather have.
If it's looks you want, you can't go wrong with either the F-PACE or the GLC, whereas for interior quality, it's actually the older BMW X3 that made the best impression, followed by the Mercedes and the Jaguar.
On the road, you might think it's a toss up between the Jaguar and the BMW, but they eventually admit to the F-Pace being the best to drive. As for off-road driving, Britain wins again with the LR Discovery Sport boasting the most features aimed at tackling rougher terrain.
In the end, all four of these models had plenty of things going for them, but you'll have to watch the video to found out who actually won this test.