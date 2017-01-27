Consumer Reports Unimpressed With Volvo S90's Infotainment System

If there's one thing that all Volvo S90 reviews have in common, is that everyone seems to appreciate what the Swedish automaker has accomplished in terms of interior quality, comfort and technology.
So whether it's the S90, V90 or the XC90, all 90-Series Volvos can be described as extremely competitive within their own segments, where getting the upper hand is never easy with Mercedes, BMW and Audi always on their game.
According to Consumer Reports editor, Michelle Naranjo, the S90 truly is a well-built and good-looking saloon, however while competent in the corners, it's not as sporty as some of its rivals.
She follows that up by praising the S90's modern and luxurious cabin, though surprisingly she didn't like the touch-screen infotainment system. Unfortunately she doesn't specify why, or whether it's the layout of the controls or the speed with which you can browse through the menus.
This particular T6 AWD model was equipped with the Momentum Plus package, Vision package and the Convenience package, bumping the purchasing price to $61,855.