Contract Worker Injured In Ford's Dearborn Plant

Ford Motor Co. has launched a full investigation after one of its contract workers was seriously injured, on Wednesday morning.
Employed by the Illinois-based Whiting Corp., the worker fell from a crane, from several stories high, head first, as a witness told AutoNews, at the Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant.
The incident was confirmed by the automaker, which refused to give any details on the worker's condition or identity, except for the fact that he was taken to the Oakwood Beaumont Hospital, following the accident.
"The safety and security of everyone in our plants is our highest priority. We are launching a full investigation", the Michigan-based automotive giant said in a statement.
The incident comes five months after one of Ford's hourly workers was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Kansas City plant. The man was pronounced dead by the time paramedics arrived at the scene, despite his co-workers efforts to stop the bleeding, in what was recorded to be the second shooting incident last summer that involved a Ford worker.