Converting LaFerrari Into A Virtual Off-Road Camper Is Our Kind Of Bonkers

If you were going to turn any car into a camper, what car would you pick? If you answered LaFerrari, first of all, you're certifiably nuts. But your our kind of nuts, which also happens to be, as you can see, Rain Prisk's also.
Following his virtual conversions of the Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren P1 for off-roading, the rendering artist has now turned his attention to the final member of the so-called Holy Trinity – that being Ferrari's flagship hybrid hypercar.
Never mind that the electrically assisted Prancing Horse has been all murdered out; it's also been fitted (like the others) with a jacked-up suspension worthy of the Dakar and bead-lock wheels with oversized knobby tires, along with a brush guard, chains, auxiliary lighting, and... what's that? A pop-up tent on the roof.
Just the thing, in other words, for venturing off the beaten path, and staying there for a while. It's deliciously ludicrous to imagine a million-dollar exotic converted for that purpose, but it's nothing if not imaginative.
Prisk says, after having completed these three, he'll now be getting back to low-riders and whatnot. But maybe if we ask nicely he'll do another one or two. What would you like to see re-imagined for the old dusty trail? A Koenigsegg, perhaps? Or a Pagani? How about the track-bound Aston Martin Vulcan? Let us know in the comments section below – you never know who might be listening.