Corvette Production To Stop As GM Upgrades Factory

General Motors is thought to be planning to shut down the Corvette production line at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant in order to thoroughly upgrade the facility.
Although Chevrolet has yet to confirm the news, enthusiast website Corvette Blogger claims an official announcement is coming soon.
It is reported that the factory will close down for several months once production of the 2017 model year Corvette comes to an end. Interestingly, production of the C7-generation will then recommence once the factory is improved and upgraded for the 2018 model year and to produce the highly-anticipated 700 hp+ ZR1.
At the conclusion of the 2018 model year, Chevrolet will begin constructing the mid-engined, C8 Corvette at the plant.
News of the factory improvements come after General Motors announced $290 million worth of investments into the assembly plant in mid-2016. Additionally, $439 million is currently being spent to construct an expansive paint shop.