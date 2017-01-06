Cowboy Roping Calf From Cop Car Is The Most American Thing You'll See Today

This footage captured from inside a police cruiser in Henry County, Tennessee, shows a cowboy roping in a runaway calf while riding on the hood of a patrol car.
What, you don't see this type of stuff every day? Where are you from! That might possibly be because farm animals tend not to escape captivity that often, but also because when they do, they don't normally make it out to the nearest highway.
To be fair, the reason why this calf was on the highway in the first place was because, according to WBBJTV, it fell out of a trailer and refused to get back in, which is where Sheriff Monte Belew of Henry County came in.
"We tried to bump the siren, tried to push it out of the roadway. It ran right back into the middle of the roadway every time," said Sheriff Belew. His solution was to call up his friend David Bevill (the cowboy) and post him up on the hood of his police car from where he could attempt to rope the calf in.
"He said 'Get on the hood of my car'", explained Mr Bevill. "And I said, 'Alright! We'll give it a shot'. And so it all worked out. Think it was the best loop I've ever thrown in my life."
"I've never had anything happen like this before, and it was all just over a lifelong friend of mine helping me out, getting the calf out of the middle of the road on Highway 79 North," added the sheriff.
In the end, the calf made it back home safe and unharmed.