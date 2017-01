Cowboy Roping Calf From Cop Car Is The Most American Thing You'll See Today

VIDEO

This footage captured from inside a police cruiser in Henry County, Tennessee, shows a cowboy roping in a runaway calf while riding on the hood of a patrol car.What, you don't see this type of stuff every day? Where are you from! That might possibly be because farm animals tend not to escape captivity that often, but also because when they do, they don't normally make it out to the nearest highway.To be fair, the reason why this calf was on the highway in the first place was because, according to, it fell out of a trailer and refused to get back in, which is where Sheriff Monte Belew of Henry County came in.said Sheriff Belew. His solution was to call up his friend David Bevill (the cowboy) and post him up on the hood of his police car from where he could attempt to rope the calf in., explained Mr Bevill.added the sheriff In the end, the calf made it back home safe and unharmed.