CR Takes The 2017 Nissan Armada For A Quick Drive

If you're looking to weigh in all your options as far as full-size SUVs are concerned, the 2017 Nissan Armada should make for a pretty interesting proposal.
That's not to say it's the best choice out there. What Consumer Reports editor Mike Quincy would point out, however, is that you'll know what you're getting with the Armada as soon as you take it around the block.
It's obviously not the sportiest SUV in the world (to put it mildly), and if you care about badges and brand names, you'll probably be more interested in its Infiniti QX80 twin brother. But as an alternative to the Chevy Tahoe or the Toyota Sequoia, the Armada might as well end up on your shortlist.
The interior features some nice touches and strong-quality materials, plus you get a whole bunch of active safety systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Monitoring if you go for the well-spec'd Platinum version.
Yet, according to Quincy, the cabin does have way too many buttons and that infotainment display seems to be a little too far away from the driver.
In regards to pricing, Nissan's 2017 Armada starts from $44,900 in entry-level SV trim, which is less than what you'd pay for a base-spec Tahoe.