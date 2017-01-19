Crash Victim Sues Apple For Not Preventing Texting And Driving

Apple could be hit with a class-action lawsuit in California for failing to use technology capable of preventing iPhone users from texting while driving.
The plaintiff of the complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday is Julio Ceja, who was injured while another driver was using her iPhone.
The complaint alleges that the company had the technology to block texting capabilities of someone behind the wheel since 2008. It also requests Apple halts the sale of all iPhone models and install the software.
Auto News reports that Apple was granted a patent for technology that could “lock out” a phone if sensors were able to detect that it was being used while driving. Apple first filed for the patent in 2008 and the lawsuit asserts that the firm chose not to implement the technology in an effort to maintain high profits.
Just two weeks ago, Apple was hit with a similar lawsuit alleging that it hadn’t installed software available since 2008 that restricted the use of FaceTime by a driver.