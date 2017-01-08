Dashcam Driver Meets Broken Down SUV In The Middle Of A Motorway

Breaking down in the middle of a motorway can be one of the scariest and most dangerous situations you can get into on the road.
Let's start with a quick recap of what happened in this incident that was captured on a dascham in Russia. What we have here are slippery road conditions, a slightly fogged up windshield, and a car that's fully stopped in the middle lane.
Another issue is that the driver of the broken down car placed his warning triangle way too close to his vehicle, considering the type of road he was on - looks like a motorway, which means relatively high speeds.
Unfortunately for everyone involved in this crash, the dashcam car found itself in a really bad situation where the car in front avoided the stationary vehicle at the last moment, which must have come as a surprise for the trailing driver.
Let's just hope nobody was injured because of the impact.