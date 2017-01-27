Did The Lamborghini Diablo Really Have Nissan Headlights?

We’ve all read the stories on how some expensive cars used the same lights from other -usually much cheaper- models, mainly because it’s much easier for the companies to do so, instead of engineering their own parts and getting the necessary type approval for them.
One of the most famous cases of this practice is the facelifted version of the Lamborghini Diablo.
Back in 1999, the update included ditching the original pop-up headlights, giving the last Diablo a more modern face and a more slippery shape. The facelift also included a new upgraded interior.
It’s true; Lamborghini used -under license- the headlights of the Nissan 300ZX for the Diablo, probably saving Audi millions in development costs in the process. After all, the new German owners had already started planning its successor, the Murcielago.
Rob Dahm, one of the most popular Diablo owners on the internet, decided it was time to clear any doubts about this special Nissan-Lamborghini relationship by showing us a headlight of his Diablo.
It even says ‘Nissan’ on it, which by the way was masterfully hidden by a carbon-fiber lip put there by Lamborghini themselves.