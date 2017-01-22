Did Vin Diesel Just Leak The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?

With its reveal still months away, Dodge is eager to build the anticipation for its forthcoming Challenger SRT Demon as much as it can. But the Demon may not want to stay under wraps for that long. Not if Vin Diesel has anything to say about it.
Though it has apparently since been taken down, Motor Trend spotted this video of the slow-talkin', chrome-domed movie star toasting the end of production of The Fate of the Furious – the upcoming eighth (and final) installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Vin's words are all well and fine, but what we're focused on more is the two cars in the background.
What we appear to be looking at here is not one, but two examples of Dodge's forthcoming flagship muscle car – complete with silver bodywork and contrasting black black hood (with even bigger air scoops), splitter, roof and deep-dish wheels housed in flared fenders. The perfect ride, in short, for Domenic Toretto to hammer off into the sunset of the Fast franchise, and that point appears to have been lost neither on the film's producers nor on the marketing department in Auburn Hills.
Set to slot in above the headline-grabbing Hellcat, the new Demon promises to be even more extreme, with less weight and potentially even more power. You can also bet that the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be even more expensive than the Hellcat, with its 707 horsepower and $64k sticker price already more than doubling the base Challenger SXT's 305 hp and $27k price of admission.