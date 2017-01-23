Diesel-Powered Corvette Stingray Is The Ultimate Coal Roller

Few American cars are as iconic or recognizable as the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C3.
Adorned in a timeless coke-bottle shaped body, Stingrays continue to turn heads nearly five decades after they first hit the streets and of them all, the following is certainly one of the most unique. Not in a good way however.
Rather than a good ‘ole gas-guzzling engine, this Corvette has been fitted with a 5.9-liter diesel Cummins V8.
The huge engine bulges out of the hood and makes this Corvette the ultimate coal roller as it spews out thick clouds of black smoke from the side-exiting exhaust. While on the drag strip recently, it managed to scrap into the 11-second barrier with an 11.88 second pass at 129 mph (207 km/h). Not bad but still automotive sacrilege.
Oh, by the way, this video is NSFCE (Not safe for Corvette enthusiasts), so watch with caution.