DiRT 4 Will Take Rally Gaming To The Next Level This June

When it comes to rally video games, there are really only two names in the business: WRC and DiRT. While Kylotonn released the latest WRC 6 just this past October, it's been well over a year since DiRT Rally hit the shelves. Fortunately Codemasters has a new installment coming out, and has released this teaser clip (along with preliminary details) to keep us all at the edge of our Recaros (or sofas).
The same studio behind the TOCA, Grid, and F1 franchises says that this latest rally game embraces the theme of driving fearlessly: “Motorsport by its very nature is dangerous,” reads the description “– it says so on the back of the ticket. DiRT 4 is all about embracing that danger.”
“It’s about the thrill, exhilaration and adrenaline that is absolutely vital to off-road racing. And more than that, it’s about loving that feeling. It’s about pushing flat out next to a sheer cliff drop. Going for the gap that’s slightly too small. Seeing how much air you can get in a truck. They call it ‘being fearless’ – and this is what we aim to inspire in DiRT 4.”
That's all well and fine, and we're looking forward to seeing how that translates to the screen. But the more salient detail is the addition of a new feature called “Your Stage” which allows gamers to design their own rally course. It's also set to feature all manner of rally vehicles, from rallycross and WRC-spec machinery to off-road trucks and buggies.
DiRT 4 follows in a long line of rallying games from Codemasters stretching all the way back to 1998's Colin McRae Rally. As with the most recent installments, it's poised to be released for Xbox One, PS4, and Windows PC – but there's no mention of support for Mac OS, iOS, Android, or any Nintendo systems as previous versions have. Look for the game to hit shelves this June.