2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Shows Its Wide Body And Standard Drag Radials [w/Video]

Teased for the third time in as many weeks since we learned that the company is resurrecting the devilish moniker, Dodge has exposed the rear end of the Challenger SRT Demon.
And it's looking good, especially with those massive 315/40 Nitto NT05R tires, front and rear, which have been developed specifically for the muscle car, using "a new compound and specific tire construction", and wrap around the 18x11-inch rims.
By adopting the massive shoes, the Demon becomes the first ever factory produced vehicle fitted with standard drag radials, which, together with the wide-body kit, contribute to its purposeful stance.
Details surrounding its output remain unknown, but the Demon's power is believed to be greater than the 707 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, developed by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, in the Challenger SRT Hellcat. The latter needs just 3.6 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill, and will keep going up to 199 mph (320 km/h).
Moreover, with 200 lbs (91 kg) shed, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will get dangerously close to modern supercars in terms of straight-line acceleration.
With the time clock still ticking, Dodge will release a new teaser with their Demon each week, over the next three months, until the car will be ready to meet the audience for the first time, during the 2017 New York Auto Show.