Dodge Has An Even More Hardcore Challenger SRT Demon In Store

With 707 horsepower on tap, the Challenger SRT Hellcat is more than enough machine for most. But Dodge isn't about to stop there. At the upcoming New York Auto Show, the automaker will present an even more hardcore muscle car.
Details are scarce at this early stage, but the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon promises to eclipse the existing Hellcat – and just about everything else on the road – when it comes to bragging rights, at least, and straight-line speed.
“Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture," said FCA's Tim Kuniskis. "The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation."
Though more recently used on a 2007 roadster concept, Dodge first used the Demon moniker to designate a sportier version of the Dart in 1971. But since the modern Dart was discontinued, the automaker evidently opted to unearth the name for its most hardcore muscle car yet.
With the New York show not set to open until April, it'll be another few months before we get to see the new machine in the metal. But in the meantime, Dodge will be releasing a series of teasers on the dedicated website ifyouknowyouknow.com, starting with the awesomely cheesy 90-second clip below.