Dodge Viper Fans Crowdfunding Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt

Before production of the Dodge Viper comes to an end once and for all, numerous Viper enthusiasts are gathering together to try and set a production car lap record with the latest Viper ACR Extreme at the Nurburgring.
Back in September 2011, Dodge set a lap record at the famous German circuit with the previous-generation ACR, achieving a blistering time of 7:12.13. While the current record is held by the Porsche 918 Spyder at 6:57, the most recent ACR Extreme has every chance of bringing the title back to the U.S.
A crowdfunding campaign was started on Go Fund Me last week and aims to raise $159,000 for the record attempt. The campaign says that the Viper Exchange dealership will supply two ACR Extremes for the attempt as well as two successful Viper racing drivers. Additionally, the funds raised will pay to hire out the circuit, all the operating expensive and all necessary supplies.
While the Viper ACR Extreme lacks the hybrid assistance of the 918 and has significantly less power, its incredibly high downforce setup makes it one of the fastest road-legal track-oriented cars on the planet. As a matter of fact, the ACR with the Extreme Aero pack holds the record at no less than 13 U.S. race tracks, including Laguna Seca where it is over 1 second faster than a 918.
Considering the vehicle’s on-track prowess, it is quite surprising that Dodge hasn’t attempted a factory-backed Nurburgring record. However, if the required funds are raised, the record books may have to be re-written despite the lack of company backing.