Does A Lego-Made Lamborghini Miura SV Tickle Your Fancy?

The Lamborghini Miura might have turned 50, but that doesn’t mean that its value has went down. Quite the opposite, in fact, as it's not uncommon for models in pristine condition and with low mileage to change hands for seven-figure sums.
For us mere mortals who cannot afford the real deal, one made out of Lego bricks could be a nice gift.
However, before seeing this one on the shelves, it needs to gain enough votes from internet surfers, as it's nothing more than a simple project at the moment.
A project into which its creator invested countless hours and is made out of 1,243 parts. Most of these went towards creating those tricky exterior lines, but the model also features openable doors, a V12 engine replica with a toolbox behind it, a spare wheel at the front and a full interior.
As for the final result, it's not easy to stamp it as almost perfect, or the opposite, but with more than 400 days left to gather enough votes to be mass-produced, it does have time on its side to convince Lego fans that it deserves a proper packaging.