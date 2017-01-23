Donald Trump To Meet GM, Ford And FCA CEOs

Just after officially become the new POTUS, Donald Trump will spend Tuesday morning in a meeting with representatives from Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Although the exact topics of discussion in the forthcoming meeting haven’t been released, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the Detroit Free Press that the discussions will revolve around Trump’s plan to bring jobs back to the U.S. automotive industry.
FCA chief executive Sergio Marchionne, Ford CEO Mark Fields and GM CEO Mary Barra will all attend the meeting and are expected to highlight their U.S. and Mexican production plans to Trump.
Even before defeating Hillary Clinton in a shock election result, Trump fiercely criticized American carmakers, particularly Ford, for moving car production and jobs to Mexico. Ford has since backpedalled (to an extent) with its Mexican due to shifting demand for its small cars.
In his efforts to regain lost manufacturing jobs, Trump intends on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico and could withdraw the U.S. from the deal completely.