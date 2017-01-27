Double-Decker Train Smashes Through FedEx Truck In Utah

A dashcam captured this shocking footage showing a FrontRunner train crashing into a FedEx truck due to a technical malfunction.
According to UTA investigator Dave Goeres, the crossing arms were working correctly. The issue was related to the whether as sensors further down the tracks were obstructed by the blizzard - trains trigger those sensors automatically, which in turn send signals to the crossing arms and the warning lights.
"It's a very shocking video," said Goeres. "It's unprecedented at UTA. We are very grateful that nobody was hurt in the incident."
"We had the blizzard Saturday morning with very heavy ice and snow," he went on to explain. "And because of that and salt conditions, that mixture at times can actually short out the track, which happened in this instance and dropped the gates."
However, there's also a fail-safe installed so that even if the signal is lost, the arms drop automatically. However, something clearly went wrong at this location, as reported by Fox News.
"We have downloaded the information, and are conducting interviews with people that were involved," added the investigator.