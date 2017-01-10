Driver Loses BMW In Parking Lot, Finds Its Six Months Later

After borrowing a BMW from a friend to go from Scotland to Manchester, England, for a Stone Roses concert last June, the driver forgot where he parked it.
To his excuse, the Etihad Stadium, which hosted the event, has a multi-storey car park, that he thoroughly searched over the next five days, before giving up, ManchesterEveningNews wrote.
The next step saw the owner contact several companies and the local council to see if the vehicle was either located or removed, but it was all in vain - the car couldn’t be found, so it was then reported as lost/stolen, two months later.
However, the incident took a 180-degree turn right before New Year's Eve, when police officers reported finding the BMW - in the parking lot, and after checking the records, they contacted the owner to give him the good news.
"Officers have found a car in a multi-storey lost since June, driver visiting city parked it, but couldn’t remember where. Driver apparently spent five days searching car parks in the city, before reporting it as lost/stolen", Inspector Phil Spurgeon from GMP City Center wrote on social media.
Upon finding the car, the police Inspector then raised another question - how much is the parking bill: "We can't imagine what the ticket machine is going to say when they finally put the ticket in - £££££££££". It is estimated that the bill may be in the region of £5,000 ($6,140).
Update on earlier Tweet; cops find car lost by driver in car park for 6 months after @thestoneroses gig. MEN report: https://t.co/PvV31RxhFL— GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) December 31, 2016
Photo Google Maps