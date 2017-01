Driver Loses BMW In Parking Lot, Finds Its Six Months Later

Update on earlier Tweet; cops find car lost by driver in car park for 6 months after @thestoneroses gig. MEN report: https://t.co/PvV31RxhFL December 31, 2016

VIDEO

After borrowing a BMW from a friend to go from Scotland to Manchester, England, for a Stone Roses concert last June, the driver forgot where he parked it.To his excuse, the Etihad Stadium, which hosted the event, has a multi-storey car park , that he thoroughly searched over the next five days, before giving up,wrote.The next step saw the owner contact several companies and the local council to see if the vehicle was either located or removed, but it was all in vain - the car couldn’t be found, so it was then reported as lost/stolen, two months later.However, the incident took a 180-degree turn right before New Year's Eve , when police officers reported finding the BMW - in the parking lot, and after checking the records, they contacted the owner to give him the good news.", Inspector Phil Spurgeon from GMP City Center wrote on social media.Upon finding the car, the police Inspector then raised another question - how much is the parking bill: "". It is estimated that the bill may be in the region of £5,000 ($6,140).