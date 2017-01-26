Driver Smashes Into State Trooper Vehicle In Louisiana

A Louisiana State Police trooper came away with minor injuries after a man slammed into the back of his SUV along Interstate 12 near Hammond.
Kyle Nadler, a Tennessee resident, witnessed the scene and along with other drivers, called 911 in order to alert the police to what was happening.
"They exemplified exactly what we would ask the motoring public to do. They stayed calm, they were able to give a good vehicle description," said the police. "They were very vigilant. They did the right thing and calmly."
The man responsible for the accident was one Bradley Burch of Florida, who was suspected of driving under the influence of heroin. Burch was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license, and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, as reported by WAFB.
"He got right out, he conducted himself in a professional manner," said Nadler while referring to the trooper. "He took down the gentleman and took care of him and immediately tried to get everyone to move onto the shoulder and clear the roadway to let traffic keep going."
The police also said that Mr Nadler did the right thing notifying law enforcement about a dangerous situation on the road.
"The public, we have to work together. If the public trusts us, they'll listen to us. They'll call in information, give it to us, and we'll follow up. We're all about public safety, we're all about protecting our greatest assets, and that's our citizens," added LSP Superintendent Col Mike Edmonson.