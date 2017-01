Driver Smashes Into State Trooper Vehicle In Louisiana

VIDEO

A Louisiana State Police trooper came away with minor injuries after a man slammed into the back of his SUV along Interstate 12 near Hammond.Kyle Nadler, a Tennessee resident, witnessed the scene and along with other drivers, called 911 in order to alert the police to what was happening.said the police.The man responsible for the accident was one Bradley Burch of Florida, who was suspected of driving under the influence of heroin. Burch was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license, and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, as reported bysaid Nadler while referring to the trooper The police also said that Mr Nadler did the right thing notifying law enforcement about a dangerous situation on the road.added LSP Superintendent Col Mike Edmonson.