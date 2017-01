Driverless Cars Could Lead To Massive $300Billion A Year Savings In US

Photo Gallery

With over $340 billion lost to traffic accidents each year in the US, we could be looking at savings of up to $306 billion per year if all the cars on the roads were fully autonomous In order to come up with these figures, experts at(GPS) calculated not just the potential GDP savings through driverless cars in the US, but in more than 73 countries.The US of course topped the list, with over $340 billion in losses, the largest amount of GDP lost in the world. The study also revealed that an estimated 90% of crashes are caused by human error - so eliminating those would be massive from a financial standpoint.explains head of GPS, Lucille Michaut.According to, all these potential economic and safety benefits of autonomous technology are emerging at a time when traffic fatalities are actually climbing - with 35,092 reported fatalities in 2015, the largest spike in 50 years.