Driving The McLaren 570S On Ice With Bruno Senna

Driving a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive supercar like the McLaren 570S on the road is quite a special experience. But driving one on the snow? That’s something dreams are made of.
YouTuber MrJWW recently had that amazing opportunity after being invited to the Arctic Circle to participate in the Pure McLaren Arctic Experience where he jumped behind the wheel of the firm’s most popular Sports Series model in a winter wonderland joined by a phenomenal sunrise.
Throughout the experience, ex-Formula One driver Bruno Senna was on hand to provide some important tips and tricks as to how to control a 562 hp supercar on snow with essentially no traction.
The results are as you’d expect with nothing but sensational slides, beautiful scenery and some excellent cinematography.
If you have a spare 13 minutes, the clip below is well worth watching.