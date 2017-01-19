Drunken Texan Driver In Ferrari 458 Special Goes Airborne At 100MPH, Crashes Into Ravine

Fast cars and alcohol do not mix up very well, as a Texan man learned the hard way, after totaling a Ferrari 458 Speciale.
Called at the scene of a single vehicle crash last Friday night, the Austin Fire Department found the $385,000 Italian supercar destroyed.
A witness said that the driver was doing more than 100 mph (161 km/h), and after passing the bridge on Red Bud Trail, heading towards Westlake Drive, he failed to make the first turn and ended up in the woods, before going airborne, flipping over in the air, and going down a 40-foot ravine.
Behind the wheel was 28-year old James Sidney Allen, according to KVUE, quoting court documents. Despite the Ferrari 458 Speciale having room only for one passenger, rescuers found two people riding shotgun. Surprisingly, given the severity of the crash, all three suffered only minor injuries.
Allen, however, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI).
It remains unclear whether the red Ferrari was owned by the young man, borrowed, or rented, but it looks beyond salvageable.
Photos Austin Fire Department