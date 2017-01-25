DS Trademarks E-Tense Moniker, Sports Car Could Join The Lineup

Citroen's premium brand, DS, has filed a trademark for the E-Tense name, suggesting that the sporty concept coupe could make the transition into a production model.
Presented last year in Geneva, the E-Tense is a luxurious all-electric GT, with DS claiming at the time that the concept could enter production in one form or the other if there's enough interest from customers.
British magazine Autocar speculates that even if it does get the green light, we won't see it until after 2018 when DS' upcoming SUV goes on sale, and could possibly come as late as 2021.
It would likely use the two electric motors that powered the concept producing a healthy 402 horsepower and 516 Nm (381 lb-ft) of torque, fed by a lithium-ion battery pack that allows for a zero-emission driving range of up to 360 km (224 miles). The batteries, however, could be updated, so that the E-Tense will travel more between charges.
DS already took the show car out for a short drive on the streets of Paris last summer to test the public's reaction to it, while PSA chief, Carlos Tavares, has hinted towards a production model on several occasions.