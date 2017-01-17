Ducati Teams Up With Diesel To Build Leathery Diavel Bike

Two iconic Italian brands got together in order to build this exclusive Ducati Diavel Diesel, a limited edition of 666 bikes.
The idea behind the motorcycle is to merge elements of the past and future, more specifically by using the "hyper-kinetic dynamism" of a post-apocalyptic and retro-futuristic world.
Worldwide sales for the new Ducati Diavel Diesel will commence this April, but not before the bike will make its way to the Motor Bike Expo from January 20 to the 22nd, in Verona, Italy.
"The collaboration with Diesel enabled us to explore original stylistic and technical aspects whilst staying within the Ducati brand and fully respecting its values," said Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali.
"In this case we worked with Diesel on an already uniquely original bike like the Diavel and the result was surprising to put it mildly. The details characterizing the Diavel Diesel cannot fail to captivate connoisseurs of special bikes but also people from different walks of life, such as fashion. It's always stimulating for us to move outside the world of motorcycling and widen our brand's areas of interest."
What sets the Diavel Diesel apart from the regular model is of course its textured appearance, where now you have a hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding, plus a tank cover, front cowl and passenger saddle cover. The saddle itself is made of real leather, making this a unique design for the Diavel.
Other special features include the black lateral anodized air intakes with visible welding, red lateral air intake covers with the Diesel logo on the inside, red LCD dashboard, exhaust pipes with black Zircotec ceramic coating, matte black front mudguard and red Brembo front brake calipers.
For on-the-road performance, the Diavel Diesel uses a 162 HP Testastretta DS engine, combined with the Ducati Safety Pack (ABS & Ducati Traction Control). As always, the goal for a motorcycle such as the Diavel is to master the road whilst being lightweight and agile.