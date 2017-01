Dwayne The Rock Johnson Buys His Dad A New Ford Explorer For Christmas

PHOTO GALLERY

Fast & Furious star and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has surprised his father with a brand new Ford Explorer, this Christmas.Posing in front of the truck with 'Rocky', himself a former professional wrestler, 'The Rock' shared the picture with his 74 million Instagram followers, sprinkling it with a tough Winter Holiday story from when his dad was just a kid.", Dwayne Johnson wrote.The Ford Explorer , which can be had from almost $32,000 in its most basic form, is not the first vehicle The Rock bought for a family member, as it comes just a year after the celebrity surprised his Uncle Tonga, a once famous wrestler, with a brand new Ford F-150 truck that retails for almost $60,000.With his previous gift, Dwayne Johnson wanted to repay his uncle for lending him his wrestling shorts, more than 20 years ago, when he was broke and couldn’t afford buying his own.