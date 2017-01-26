Eagle Spyder GT Joins Lineup Of Special Edition E-Types

First announced during the 2016 London Classic Car Show, the Eagle Spyder GT is here to offer what the Speedster model couldn't, the best of both worlds.
The Spyder GT comes with a folding roof, which means you'll be able to enjoy one of the world's most exclusive hand-built cars no matter what the weather is like. The price? A hefty £695,000 + whatever local taxes may apply.
In terms of performance, the Spyder GT features a 4.7-liter engine, good for 330 BHP (334 PS) and 340 lb-ft (461 Nm) of torque. While that may not sound like a whole lot, know that this car weighs just 1,029 kg (2,268 lbs), resulting in an under 5-second 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time.
Extensive weight saving measures had to be taken in order to achieve these numbers, such as the use of a bespoke aluminum monocoque, aluminum gearbox, engine block and magnesium components.
The interior, itself bespoke and hand-crafted, features leather and plenty of attention to detail - there's even a hidden handbrake lever.
"We're really proud of what's been achieved with our E-Type Special Editions, and the worldwide reaction has made all the years of effort and dedication completely worthwhile," said Eagle exec Henry Pearman. "The Spyder GT represents the very best of what we do here at Eagle and we're thrilled to present it to the world."
According to Eagle, getting behind the wheel of the Spyder GT will result in you feeling "cocooned in luxury". You'll also get a solid sense of connection with the road thanks to the car's handling characteristics, and once you put your foot down, you'll hear the exhaust bark and crackle in all the right ways.
"The E-Type is such a superb car to work with, and being able to add the Spyder GT as the fourth Eagle Special Edition gives us all great pleasure. Again, the worldwide reaction has been incredible. We're glad that so many people share our passion for these wonderful cars," added design exec Paul Brace.