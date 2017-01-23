'Eleanor' Shelby Mustang GT500 From 'Gone In 60 Seconds' Recreated With Lego Bricks

A fan of 'Gone in 60 seconds' has built the 1967 Shelby GT 500 Mustang from the action movie using Lego bricks.
The creator of the car who goes by the alias 'Pix027' on LegoIdeas says it took 900 pieces and several weeks of work to complete. The build features opening doors, trunk and hood, adjustable seats and a detailed engine bay, with a copy of the famous V8 that gave Angelina Jolie an adrenaline rush in the aforementioned film.
'Pix027' says he's open to suggestions on how to improve the project.
At the time of writing, the pony car still needs about 8,000 supporters for Lego to consider bringing it on the shelves, and with more than 200 days left, it could very well achieve its target.