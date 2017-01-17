Electric Rallycross Championship Launching In Late 2017

The rallycross world is set to become even more exciting this year following the announcement of a new North American championship featuring nothing but electric cars.
Separate from Red Bull’s recently-announced electric RallyCross championship, this series is owned by Speedleague and will use racers built by Austrian company STARD.
Dubbed E/RACING, the championship will kick off on October 31 in Las Vegas and have five stops in North America, including Los Angeles and New York City. Although the electric rallycross cars won’t be as loud or ferocious as those we’ve become accustomed to, they are promising to be insanely potent.
In fact, STARD says that the cars will deliver approximately 670 hp and incorporate an advanced all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring. Additionally, the competitors will include bold aerodynamic aids and battery packs which can be swapped out in just 15 minutes. They’ll also sport a push-to-pass feature.
Speaking about the series, Speedleague chief executive and president Brian Gale said “The idea has intrigued me for years but, until now, I haven’t found a partner able to provide a comprehensive engineering solution for the race cars. That’s why we are so excited about teaming up with STARD to create E/RACING.”
Another interesting aspect of E/RACING is that the STARD-developed cars will be engineered to be converted between rallycross, stage rally and short-course road racing specifications, promising to add further thrills to the series.